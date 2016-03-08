AC Milan could move for Brazilian star if Caldara doesn't arrive
30 July at 09:15Serie A giants AC Milan have identified Rodria Caio as an alternative, if they fail to sign Mattia Caldara after Leonardo Bonucci joins Juventus this summer.
Talks are being held over Bonucci's move back to Turin, with Caldara or Gonzalo Higuain possibly being included in a swap. We reported yesterday that Chelsea chairman Marina Granovskaia met Juventus and the Blues have made an offer of 40 million euros for Caldara.
La Repubblica state that with Chelsea now having moved for Caldara and Milan possibly set to get Higuain in an exchange, the rossoneri will want a centre-back to replace the Italian skipper. And the club sees Sao Paulo defender Rodrigo Caio as the best alternative.
The 24-year-old has a release clause in his contract and it currently stands at 15 million euros, depending on how many appearances he has made for his club.
It is likely that the rossoneri make a move for Caio, but Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic and Sevilla defender Simon Kjaer are other alternatives, if Caldara doesn't arrive at the San Siro.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
