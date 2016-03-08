Chelsea make offer for Juventus defender, its not Rugani
29 July at 10:15Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly made an offer to sign Juventus defender Mattia Caldara, amidst interest from AC Milan.
Corriere dello Sport state that while Chelsea chairman Marina Granovskaia has been in Italy recently, she has already presented the Blues' offer for Caldara to Juventus and their attention has now shifted from Daniele Rugani to the former Atalanta man.
Chelsea's offer lies in the region of 40 million euros plus bonuses, but it is likely that Juventus ask for about 50 million euros in exchange for the Italian defender.
A possible agreement with Chelsea could see the swap deal equation with AC Milan involving Leonardo Bonucci change and Juventus will offer Gonzalo Higuain is a swap for the Italian skipper, if Caldara is sold to Chelsea.
The Blues could increase their offer to 45 million euros but may not be able to offer 50 million euros.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments