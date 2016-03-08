AC Milan: depressed Gattuso has raised the white flag?
27 April at 19:00AC Milan fans can't be too impressed by Gennaro Gattuso's words today. During the pre-match press conference at Milanello, the Italian tactician seemed discouraged. AC Milan face Torino tomorrow night in a key clash for both side's Champions League expectations.
The Rossoneri have lost their advantage in the table but they still have their faith in their hands. The Serie A table is tight and each one of their opponents - Atalanta, Roma and Torino - seem fitter than the Diavoli.
There is, however, something in Gattuso's behavior that we've never seen before. The Italian manager was depressed and discouraged and his words reflected his state of mind. "Right now, I don't think we'll manage to defend the fourth spot" is probably Gattuso's harshest statement from today's press conference.
Not only that, Gattuso said that this AC Milan side "has lost his soul" and that is players are "unable to overcome difficulties". The Rossoneri can't afford to either lose or draw in Turin tomorrow night. They need a win if they want to remain in the race for the Champions League. But more than anything, they need a win to boost their self-confidence ahead of the final part of the season.
Tomorrow night in Turin, we'll find out if AC Milan and Rino Gattuso have already raised the white flag.
