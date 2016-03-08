AC Milan doctor reveals truth after being suspended for insults to his own player
18 January at 11:45The Supercoppa Italiana match between AC Milan and Juventus has not only costed suspensions for Gennaro Gattuso, Alessio Romagnoli, Davide Calabria, and Franck Kessiè, due to yellow and red cards.
AC Milan’s doctor, Mario Brozzi, in fact, has also been stopped until February 4, 2019, because of insults to one of his AC Milan players. The Sporting Judge writes in the sentence: "At the end of the match, with arrogant and derogatory tones, he addressed his own football player with offensive and insinuating words”.
After the ruling of the Sporting Judge, the AC Milan doctor Mario Brozzi revealed what he really said to one of his footballers on his Twitter account: “I was worried about the reactions of the players. In an attempt to send one of them away from the referee I told him to go away to avoid ‘completing the job’. The referee asked me what I meant with that words and I replied that I just didn’t want to worsen the situation".
Caro PG preoccupato delle reazioni dei ragazzi,nel tentativo di allontanarne uno dal direttore di gara gli ho detto “vieni via nn ci parlare altrimenti completiamo l’opera”, al quesito arbitrale “cosa vuole insinuare?” Ho risposto “ nulla desidero sottrarre la beffa al danno”— Mario Brozzi (@MarioBrozzi) 18 gennaio 2019
