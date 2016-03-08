AC Milan handed five suspensions ahead of Genoa clash

First of all, Davide Calabria has been suspended as a result of the yellow card he received during the game. However, in defence, the Rossoneri will also have to without their captain, as Alessio Romagnoli also has been handed a suspension after protesting against the referee after the game.

Franck Kessie will also miss out, obviously, having received a red card in the game after referee Luca Banti went out and checked VAR. This situation, in particular, was controversial as Matuidi moments earlier put in a similar foul on Calabria, not even getting a yellow card.

Gattuso has also been given a ban after directing abusive comments towards the referee. As if that wasn't enough, team doctor Brozzi has been given the same penalty after shouting at one of his own players (!).