AC Milan-Donnarumma, 'stormy air' after Raiola's words: the contract renewal situation
26 January at 09:20It came out of the blue. After AC Milan's victory against Brescia, in which Gianluigi Donnarumma made a big difference with numerous fantastic saves, Mino Raiola stole the show with a controversial interview after Rossoneri's narrow 1-0 victory away from home.
The goalkeeper has a contract with Milan until June 2021 and, as reported by Tuttosport (via milannews.it), if the club cannot find an agreement with Raiola until the summer of this year, it will be inevitable to start considering Donnarumma's exit from the San Siro.
At the moment, there is a distance between the parties. Milan, based on the input from Gazidis (and therefore Elliott), would like to renew the agreement with Gigio but at the same numbers that are in the current contract (6 million euros per year), or lower.
Raiola, however, asks for more (at least 7 million). The goal of the parties is to avoid a stormy confrontation like during the times of the Chinese Milan before Donnarumma signed his current contract. After the end of the January market, Maldini and Boban will have to sit at the table with Raiola and start thinking about the young goalkeeper's situation.
Go to comments