AC Milan, Donnarumma wants to renew but Gazidis may stall the talks: the details
18 March at 16:00AC Milan shot stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma is happy to extend his contract with the Rossoneri and remain with the club, but CEO Ivan Gazidis’ wishes may push him to leave, according to a report from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 21-year-old Italian goalkeeper’s contract expires with the Milanese side in 2021, meaning that a contract renewal is expected. Donnarumma wants to stay and continue his story with the Rossoneri, but that may mean making a small sacrifice. Gazidis wants to lower the player’s wages, a point of contention in previous contract negotiations.
Furthermore, the Rossoneri CEO is also open to the idea of selling Donnarumma, the report continues. Gazidis knows that big clubs around Europe are closely following the 21-year-old Italian, who has already made 190 appearances for Milan. The sale would bring in important money for the club, who are in a tough place financially.
Apollo Heyes
