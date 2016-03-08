AC Milan dream of a big shot in midfield: the details
03 August at 15:15Serie A giants AC Milan are now dreaming of a big shot in midfield despite having already signed midfielders this summer.
Milan have been very active in the ongoing summer window and are close to signing Leo Duarte from Flamengo, days after having confirmed the signature of Rafael Leao from Lille.
We understand that while Milan are already booked in midfield after having signed Rade Krunic and Ismael Bennacer, they are looking to add a dream name to the side.
The top of that list is Luka Modric, whose entourage has good relations with Zvonomir Boban and have held initial talks for the Croatian already. That dream list also includes Dennis Praet and Rodrigo De Paul and even Slobodan Lobotka from Celta Vigo.
Signing someone like Modric will be an icing on the cake for the rossoneri and Marco Giampaolo, with Franck Kessie currently on the market along with Andre Silva and Suso.
Go to comments