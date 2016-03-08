AC Milan, Duarte expected in Italy between tonight and tomorrow
29 July at 18:00Leo Duarte will be AC Milan's new defender. After what Calciomercato.com have told you in recent days, as well as the confirmation of Flamengo manager Jorge Jesus, the defender is now expected in Italy.
In the next few hours, precisely between this evening and tomorrow morning, the Brazilian will arrive in Milan to undergo his medical for the Rossoneri, before signing the contract at Casa Milan.
Duarte will sign a five-year contract with the San Siro, completing an €11m (plus bonuses) move from Flamengo. After signing Paqueta in January, yet another member of the Flamengo family joins Milan.
In other news, the Rossoneri are close to completing the deal for Rafael Leao, who should join the club for a fee of €35m. The Portuguese striker will replace Andre Silva and Cutrone, who both are on their way out.
