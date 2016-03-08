In fact, Milan's technical director (Leonardo) is working to identify the right profile for the midfield, taken factors such as age and price into account. The Rossoneri like Adrien Rabiot, who is yet to renew his contract with PSG, which expires in 2019. To date, however, there are a few roadblocks to get passed. Other clubs are interested in the player, including Barcelona, and PSG have slapped a price tag of €40m on the midfielder.

Therefore, Milan have also identified Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic as a potential signing, with the Croatian being willing to move from the Spanish capital. However, much like with Rabiot, it will be a costly operation of around €50-60m. It's difficult to see that Ral Madrid would accept a paid loan with option(obligation, although Milan are ready to intensify contacts with the Bernabeu side.