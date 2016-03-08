AC Milan, Fassone wants €10m termination fee
02 August at 11:30Former AC Milan managing director Marco Fassone reportedly wants a termination fee of about 10 million euros after he was axed from his position about two weeks ago.
Former Milan manager and player Leonardo is the club's new sporting director and was appointed following the Elliot Fund's acquisition of the club recently. Both Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli were sacked from their positions following Leonardo's aquisition.
Il Sole 25 Ore report that Fassone wants the Elliot Fund to pay him a termination fee of about 10 million euros and he has already turned law agency LabLaw to sort out the matter.
It is said that the Elliot Fund are willing to pay 2.5 million euros to Fassone, who hasn't received a dismissal letter from the club yet and had a contract that was supposed to run out in the summer of 2021.
Fassone earned a wage of 200 thousand euros a year as the managing director of Milan and he wants more than 2.5 million euros for being axed from his position at the club.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
