AC Milan, five players considered sellable

After the purchase of Bennacer is completed, a new important phase of the market will start for the Rossoneri. The search for a central defender will be the main focus then, with sights set on Demiral and Lovren. However, to stay within budget, five players are considered sellable.

The main candidate for the farewell, according to the Gazzetta Dello Sport , is Suso. Negotiations are currently ongoing between Milan and Roma for the Spaniard, working to find a solution. In addition to him, the future of Kessie and Cutrone will also be evaluated, though offers lower than €35-40m won't be accepted.

Finally, the arrival of Theo Hernandez has put both Laxalt and Rodriguez' future on the line, as one of them is expected to leave the San Siro this month for a fee of around €15m.

​AC Milan are just steps away from selling Andre Silva to Monaco, but the Portuguese striker won't be the only sale this summer. The management will continue to evaluate the offers that arrive, even for the big players.