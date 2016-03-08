AC Milan: former Serie A defender hits out at ‘negative’ Higuain
26 October at 09:40Former Inter and Fiorentina defender Daniele Adani believes Higuain is one of the main responsible for the Rossoneri 2-1 home defeat against Betis in Europa League.
The former Italian defender spoke to Sky Sport after the final whistle and accused the Argentinean and the whole AC Milan team: “The mentality was wrong. AC Milan gave up the fight, the derby defeat was heavy but that can’t justify such a similar attitude.”
“Betis were the worst opponent in the worst moment but I saw no commitment in AC Milan. Higuain was the maker of this behavior. He wasn’t even on the pitch at some point. He didn’t show his skills. It was a pessimist AC Milan, I think the worst game since Gattuso is in charge.”
AC Milan lost the last two games in a row. The Rossoneri lost against Inter on Sunday night through a late goal by Mauro Icardi. The Diavoli are now six points behind a Champions League placement although Rino Gattuso’s side has one match in hand.
The next two Serie A games will be decisive for the manager’s future at the club.
