AC Milan: former Serie A defender hits out at ‘negative’ Higuain

26 October at 09:40
Former Inter and Fiorentina defender Daniele Adani believes Higuain is one of the main responsible for the Rossoneri 2-1 home defeat against Betis in Europa League.

The former Italian defender spoke to Sky Sport after the final whistle and accused the Argentinean and the whole AC Milan team: “The mentality was wrong. AC Milan gave up the fight, the derby defeat was heavy but that can’t justify such a similar attitude.”

“Betis were the worst opponent in the worst moment but I saw no commitment in AC Milan. Higuain was the maker of this behavior. He wasn’t even on the pitch at some point. He didn’t show his skills. It was a pessimist AC Milan, I think the worst game since Gattuso is in charge.”

AC Milan lost the last two games in a row. The Rossoneri lost against Inter on Sunday night through a late goal by Mauro Icardi. The Diavoli are now six points behind a Champions League placement although Rino Gattuso’s side has one match in hand.
The next two Serie A games will be decisive for the manager’s future at the club.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.