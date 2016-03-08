Exclusive: What Gattuso needs to do to survive at AC Milan
25 October at 23:55Calciomercato exclusively understand that Rino Gattuso will have to win AC Milan's next two games, if he has to stay in the job.
The rossoneri slump to another disappointing defeat earlier today and it was a surprise to many. Real Betis picked up a 2-1 win in a rather dominating display over the San Siro based side. Patrick Cutrone did pull one back late in the game, but it was only a consolation.
Calciomercato's Daniele Longo reveals that while the club's higher authorities expressed confidence in Gattuso, despite the defeat to Betis, they have put out a condition that the Italian has to make sure that he wins the next two games in charge, if he wants to stay in the job.
Gattuso's position at the club has been called into question following the defeat to the Spanish side and the fans seem largely dissatisfied with his management of the rossoneri.
The club are currently 12th in the Serie A, with a game in hand. Longo also understands that Milan dream of appointing Antonio Conte as the boss, but Roberto Donadoni is considered a more realistic option.
