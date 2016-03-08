AC Milan, four targets for the right-back role

In the last two seasons, Calabria has been the starter for the San Siro side. However, he's been very inconsistent performance-wise, while the alternative Conti has struggled with several injuries. Last time out, the latter got the chance to prove himself, but didn't exactly impress.

Therefore, the Rossoneri have identified a few profiles on the transfer market, as we have learned . One of the top targets is Lille's Zeki Celik, who has impressed many during his spell with the French side. Furthermore, he could arrive for a reasonable amount of money.

In addition to the Turkish right-back, Nice's Youcef Atal is also being monitored by Milan. The Algerian has a similar profile to Celik, although he isn't as strong physically. However, he is very fast, having reached peaks of 36.6 km/h.

In Premier League, the Rossoneri are keeping a close eye on Serge Aurier and Djibril Sidibe. Both have struggled with playing time and could be allowed to leave this summer.

After a poor start to the season, AC Milan will look for reinforcements on the transfer market in January. In addition to bringing in at least one experienced figure, the Rossoneri will have to strengthen the right-back position, as the current options aren't enough.