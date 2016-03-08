AC Milan, Gattuso and Leonardo in disagreement over Paqueta: the details
28 April at 12:50The relationship between the current AC Milan coach, Gennaro Gattuso, and the club's technical director, Leonardo, has never been one of the most idyllic ones.
At the beginning of the season when Elliott arrived as the new owner of the club, the instinct of the Brazilian director towards a change on the bench was limited by the lack of time and alternatives as well as by an excellent relationship of the coach with the team and fans.
And yet, despite an improved relationship thanks to the inclusion of Paolo Maldini in the management, the difference of opinions between Gattuso and Leonardo have never really disappeared and even today, with Milan playing for its future, there are important reasons for friction between the two.
One of these is also Lucas Paqueta. The youngster arrived in January thanks to a great intuition of Leonardo on the Brazilian market. Paqueta immediately imposed himself among the technical leaders of the team, so much so that Gattuso had no problem inserting him immediately among the starters in his 4-3-3.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Leonardo thinks that Paqueta does not show his best as in the midfield trio and should be moved upwards closer to the strikers in a 4-3-1-2 which would expose his technical skills.
For Gattuso, on the other hand, the two wingers (Calhanoglu and Suso) are fundamental to the tactical balance of the team. DIfferences, not the first nor the only ones, that will inevitably lead to a separation at the end of the season.
