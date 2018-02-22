AC Milan, Gattuso: ‘André Silva must do more; Donnarumma assumed responsibility’
12 May at 14:25AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has spoken to the media ahead of his side’s crucial Serie A match against Atalanta tomorrow evening. Here is what he had to say:
“The Coppa Italia final was a huge disappointment, especially for the many fans who supported us. On my side, I tried to stay calm because we still have two more finals to play in Serie A. We are AC Milan and we have the duty to qualify for the Europa League.
“Atalanta have physical strength, a great mentality and always play intense football. Tomorrow we need to play as we did during the first 55 minutes against Juventus, before we conceded the four goals.
“We must be attentive to their aggression. Atalanta are an offensive team, always go forward and it will be necessary to not make mistakes. If you lose one ball, they make you pay for it.
“I have congratulated the boys for the way they have worked in the last few days. I was quite tough on them even though I know that it was a burning defeat for everyone. We shouldn’t blame anyone, mistakes are part of the game and we need to support each other.
“Donnarumma gave an interview to Milan TV yesterday. He assumed his responsibilities immediately. He made two mistakes but he is playing at the highest level. The beauty of football is that it always gives you another chance to bounce back.
“You all know what I think about André Silva. He has talent and technique, but he has to improve a lot at the moment because when I give him opportunities, he has to make the most of them. He has to do a lot more; the talent is undeniable but he has to do more.
“If we play in a 4-3-3- system, we need players with certain characteristics. Today, in addition to Suso and Çalhanoğlu, we don’t have two skillful wingers. My choices are based according to the men I have available.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
