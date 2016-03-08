AC Milan: Gattuso could leave if club doesn't finish in top four
30 March at 09:55Serie A giants AC Milan could reportedly be looking to sack Rino Gattuso if the club fails to finish inside the top four this season.
Milan have done very well this season under Gattuso and are currently fourth in the league, four points above fifth-placed Roma. Their next game sees them play Sampdoria away from home later today.
A report from Corriere della Sera states that Milan will seriously consider Gattuso's future if the club finishes outside the top four this season. Not just that, but Gattuso's unhappiness with Leonardo could mean that he could resign even if the club finish in the top four.
It is believed that Gattuso feels alone at the club and feels a lack of support from the people above him, particularly Leonardo. It can lead him to quit the job.
La Republicca state that Arsene Wenger could be Milan's next coach if Gattuso indeed does end up leaving at the end of the season. Antonio Conte always remains an option.
