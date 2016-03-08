AC Milan: Gattuso meets Maldini and Leonardo and ponders tactical change
01 April at 09:45AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso met Leonardo and Maldini in Milanello yesterday, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Italian tactician is under fire after that the Rossoneri have had to successive defeats in Serie A. Lazio are now three points behind them but with one match in hand.
The Italian paper claims Gattuso is not risking his job and that the meeting with the directors of the Rossoneri was useful to asses the situation of the team. AC Milan are due to meet Udinese and Juventus in the next two Serie A games and Lazio, twice, in Serie A and Coppa Italia.
The club want no scapegoats. Gattuso's position is solid but the manager is pondering a tactical system for the next games. Gattuso could change the 4-3-3 that didn't deliver any good result of late with a new 3-4-1-2 that would see Paqueta play attacking midfielder behind Piatek and Cutrone, or a 4-2-3-1.
