AC Milan, Gattuso on Cutrone: 'Hard work always pays off'

"He must work with enthusiasm and desire, if I'm not mistaken he came on against Atalanta and Empoli, playing 25 minutes. He is penalized right now because we are playing with only one striker.

"He must continue, in football hard work and professionalism always pays off. The important thing is to have respect for Milan, and in this aspect, he has never been wrong," Gattuso concluded.

It's been reported that Atletico Madrid, Torino and Tottenham are interested in the young striker, who really made a name for himself with the Milan shirt last season. However, this campaign, he's been on the bench for most of the time, due to the presence of Higuain during the first half of the season and now Piatek.