AC Milan: Gattuso provides Higuain update, drops Ibrahimovic hint
03 October at 15:00Gonzalo Higuain could play against Olympiakos tomorrow, AC Milan’s manager Gennaro Gattuso said today. The Italian manager spoke to media ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League clash against the Greek side and he revealed that the former Napoli and Juve star may play a few minutes of game.
“You have to admire Higuain for what he does and how much he helps the rest of players”, Gattuso said.
“I’ve never thought his absence is a problem for us even if it’s better to always have him in the team. We need to understand how to assist him and put him in the best conditions to score goals. He is an added value for us. Right now he is training, let’s seeif he is going to play on Sunday because I have other doubts in my mind. However, he could also play tomorrow. Who knows.”
Gattuso was also asked his thoughts on the possible return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic: “He turns 37 today, I send him the best wishes but I only speak about my players. Ask this question to Leonardo, Maldini or Scaroni. Ibra is 37 but he can still score goals.”
