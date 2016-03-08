"We have our idea, and Atalanta also have their idea, which they hardly change. We have to be ready and play well technically. Atalanta have quality players.

"These games should help us to improve in terms of experience. Tomorrow we face a team that plays a very difficult football to face, but to grow we need games like these.

"Romagnoli is a very young captain and I think he is growing a lot. He's respected and demonstrates consistency. A win tomorrow would be an incredible single, mentally it would be important for us.

"Suso? I'm a manager, not an agent nor a sporting director. For what he gives, I'd say he deserves a renewal," he concluded.