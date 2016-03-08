AC Milan, Giampaolo opts for experience to save his job

Therefore, the former Sampdoria boss has decided to go with an experienced starting eleven, bringing on Biglia to replace the young Bennacer in the centre of the pitch, we have learned . The Algerian failed to impress last time out as he caused two penalties: one in each half.

In addition to that, per our reporter Daniele Longo, Giampaolo could also bring back the likes of Borini and Rodriguez to the XI, benching Theo Hernandez and possibly Kessie. In other words, a few significant changes ahead of the crucial game.

Should they fail to impress, then the managerial situation will be evaluated once again. Giampaolo needs to see an improvement from his players in order to save his job, which has already been heavily questioned following the 1-3 defeat against Fiorentina at San Siro.