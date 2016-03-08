AC Milan, Hernandez praises Pioli; labels Lecce clash as turning point

"Now we have a very good manager, and I'm sure that we will do very well with him. I didn't know him before, but he is a manager who likes to play entertaining football. He has clear concepts. The first thing he told us was that we have to work hard as we can't let our fans be angry," he began.

The French left-back has had a very good start to the season, although he missed the first three games due to injury. Since then, however, he has played three consecutive games from start after coming off the bench against Inter. In other words, he has impressed everybody.

As mentioned, the Rossoneri will play against Lecce this weekend, and Pioli is expected to start Hernandez in his first game in charge. Not surprising, given that the left-back got on the scoresheet against Genoa last time out. The former Real Madrid man believes that the game can be a turning point for the team.





For more news, visit our homepage. "Against Lecce, there could be a turning point. We must win against them to better face the rounds after. We must put our heart on the pitch because victories give moral," he concluded.