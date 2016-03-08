AC Milan, Ibrahimovic's contract may be terminated early: the details
22 April at 17:00AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is rumored to be considering having his contract with the Rossoneri terminated early, according to a report from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 38-year-old Swedish forward, who is currently training with Swedish side Hammarby in his native country, is waiting to know the date for the return to training, in order to plan his return to Milan. However, the former Paris Saint Germain and Inter striker is also thinking about terminating his contract with the Milanese club early.
Ibrahimovic re-joined the Rossoneri in the January transfer window on a free transfer, signing a six-month contract with the club. Since then, he has made 10 appearances across all competitions, for a total of 810 minutes. In that time, he has scored four goals and provided one assist, being a strong leader in the dressing room and helping the squad to regain some form.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments