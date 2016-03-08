AC Milan identify Stuttgart defender as alternative for Lovren and Manolas

19 June at 11:35
Serie A giants AC Milan are considering Stuttgart defender Ozan Kabak as an alternative to Kostas Manolas and Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.

Kabak witnessed relegation with Stuttgart this season as the side went back into the 2. Bundesliga after two seasons back into the first division. The Turkish defender though, caught the eyes of many. He appeared in 15 league games and also scored thrice.

Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that the rossoneri feel that Kabak is a cheap alternative to Manolas and Lovren, who are currently valued at a higher fee by Roma and Liverpool.

The 19-year-old has a release clause fo 15 million euros and Milan want to play straight away this summer. Paolo Maldini is keen on meeting the player's agents to understand what the deal will look like.

Milan would need 36 million euros to sign Manolas and a deal will Roma will be very unlikely. But Marco Giampaolo really likes Kabak, with Napoli now pushing on the front for Manolas. 
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)

