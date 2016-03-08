AC Milan in talks with Inter as Politano says yes: the details
09 January at 11:00AC Milan have set their sights on Matteo Politano. After Fiorentina and Napoli's unsuccessful attempts, the Inter man has ended up on the radar of the Rossoneri who, after Ibrahimovic, could add another winger to the attack of Stefano Pioli's attack.
On Wednesday, Davide Lippi and Luca Pennacchi, the agents of the former Sassuolo winger, met with the entire management of Milan: Boban, Maldini and Massara. Of course, the meeting took place at the Rossoneri headquarters, Casa Milan.
The outcome of the meeting was positive, as Politano gave his consent to a transfer to Milan, reaching an agreement on the salary. Therefore, the Rossoneri will now have to deal with their city rivals in order to complete the deal.
According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, the Nerazzurri are only willing to talk about the winger under certain conditions: no to dry loans or any buy-out options. In fact, they would only consider a sale of Politano is old permanently, as they want at least €25m.
