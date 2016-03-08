AC Milan: Juventus will pay a part of Higuain's salary
02 August at 17:30Juventus have allowed Gonzalo Higuain to join AC Milan on a loan deal and as per the information gathered by ilBianconero.com, the Argentine professional player is not leaving the Turin club in a good way.
Gonzalo Higuan did not want to leave the Old Lady, but the arrival of super star, Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus from Real Madrid has see Max Allegri’s side knock the former Napoli striker out of the club.
Gonzalo Higuain has signed a three-year deal with AC Milan and will earn a salary of 9 million euros per season. For the first of the three seasons, Juventus will pay a part of the former striker of Real Madrid’s salary, which will be 1.5 million euros.
Higuain has joined AC Milan on an initial € 16 million loan deal but the Rossoneri can make the striker's move permanent at the end of the season for € 36 million.
