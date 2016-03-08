AC Milan keen on Barcelona winger: the costs and details



The Brazilian has a very high price tag, around €45m, while the salary is €5m plus bonuses per season. As of now, the Rossoneri are studying a strategy along with the player's agents, with the mission in place.

With that said, Champions League qualification becomes very important for the Rossoneri. Not only in an economic aspect, but also with regards to their appeal, being able to convince players like Malcom to join the team.