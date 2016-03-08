AC Milan keen on Barcelona winger: the costs and details

25 April at 22:00
AC Milan are keen on Malcom: the Brazilian winger who has found little space in his first season at Barcelona. In fact, the Rossoneri have continued the contacts with the player's agent, after last week's meeting in Milan.
 
Milan's sporting director, Leonardo, tried to land the player on loan in January but Barcelona rejected the offer. As learned by Calciomercato.com, the reason for the rejection was the manager Valverde, though the situation has since changed.
 
With that said, Champions League qualification becomes very important for the Rossoneri. Not only in an economic aspect, but also with regards to their appeal, being able to convince players like Malcom to join the team.

The Brazilian has a very high price tag, around €45m, while the salary is €5m plus bonuses per season. As of now, the Rossoneri are studying a strategy along with the player's agents, with the mission in place.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.