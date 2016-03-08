AC Milan keen on Barcelona winger: the costs and details
25 April at 22:00AC Milan are keen on Malcom: the Brazilian winger who has found little space in his first season at Barcelona. In fact, the Rossoneri have continued the contacts with the player's agent, after last week's meeting in Milan.
Milan's sporting director, Leonardo, tried to land the player on loan in January but Barcelona rejected the offer. As learned by Calciomercato.com, the reason for the rejection was the manager Valverde, though the situation has since changed.
With that said, Champions League qualification becomes very important for the Rossoneri. Not only in an economic aspect, but also with regards to their appeal, being able to convince players like Malcom to join the team.
The Brazilian has a very high price tag, around €45m, while the salary is €5m plus bonuses per season. As of now, the Rossoneri are studying a strategy along with the player's agents, with the mission in place.
