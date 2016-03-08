Gattuso has identified three key roles where improvement is needed, especially in the winger's department, looking to sign a young but high-quality player. The Milan manager, along with Mirabelli, will attend the opening game between Russia and Saudi Arabia, with Aleksey Miranchuk most likely starting. This is one of Milan's primary targets, according to the Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport

The midfielder has an affordable price as well, with a €20m release clause included in his contract. This could further spark the Rossoneri's interest and Mirabelli will most likely initiate contacts during his time in Russia.



This season, Aleksey Miranchuk scored eight goals in all competitions, while contributing to eleven goals.

Mirabelli and Gattuso trip to Russia will be a chance for the sporting director and AC Milan manager to identify interesting profiles that could strengthen the Rossoneri squad.