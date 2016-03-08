AC Milan, Krunic: 'I was scared at first; who do I hang out with?'

30 July at 10:00
After the game against Benfica, the Rossoneri's new signing Rade Krunic spoke to Milan TV about his new adventure with the San Siro side.
 
"The most important thing is that physically, after my injury, it seems to be fine. I feel great, I finally made my debut and I'm happy, honoured to wear this shirt. I'm slowly recovering, physically I'm not at my best because I only had two days of training.

"The Milan shirt? It is different, it has an important weight to it. For me, it wasn't easy. I'm glad this moment has passed, I can say that maybe I was a little scared at first. Now I can let myself go and do my best.
 
"Giampaolo? I know the style of the manager and I see that the others also understand what he wants. This is an important thing, so we can see the improvement in the game. I think we have to continue like this, listening to what the coach wants. We will do better and better.

"Who I hang out the most with? Calhanoglu and I are always together, we are both mezz'alas. There will be competition, but this has nothing to do with anything. The boys are wonderful," he concluded.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.