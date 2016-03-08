AC Milan, Krunic: 'I was scared at first; who do I hang out with?'
30 July at 10:00After the game against Benfica, the Rossoneri's new signing Rade Krunic spoke to Milan TV about his new adventure with the San Siro side.
"The most important thing is that physically, after my injury, it seems to be fine. I feel great, I finally made my debut and I'm happy, honoured to wear this shirt. I'm slowly recovering, physically I'm not at my best because I only had two days of training.
"The Milan shirt? It is different, it has an important weight to it. For me, it wasn't easy. I'm glad this moment has passed, I can say that maybe I was a little scared at first. Now I can let myself go and do my best.
"The Milan shirt? It is different, it has an important weight to it. For me, it wasn't easy. I'm glad this moment has passed, I can say that maybe I was a little scared at first. Now I can let myself go and do my best.
"Giampaolo? I know the style of the manager and I see that the others also understand what he wants. This is an important thing, so we can see the improvement in the game. I think we have to continue like this, listening to what the coach wants. We will do better and better.
"Who I hang out the most with? Calhanoglu and I are always together, we are both mezz'alas. There will be competition, but this has nothing to do with anything. The boys are wonderful," he concluded.
"Who I hang out the most with? Calhanoglu and I are always together, we are both mezz'alas. There will be competition, but this has nothing to do with anything. The boys are wonderful," he concluded.
Go to comments