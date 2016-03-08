AC Milan, Krunic: 'I was scared at first; who do I hang out with?'

"The most important thing is that physically, after my injury, it seems to be fine. I feel great, I finally made my debut and I'm happy, honoured to wear this shirt. I'm slowly recovering, physically I'm not at my best because I only had two days of training.



"The Milan shirt? It is different, it has an important weight to it. For me, it wasn't easy. I'm glad this moment has passed, I can say that maybe I was a little scared at first. Now I can let myself go and do my best.

"Giampaolo? I know the style of the manager and I see that the others also understand what he wants. This is an important thing, so we can see the improvement in the game. I think we have to continue like this, listening to what the coach wants. We will do better and better.



"Who I hang out the most with? Calhanoglu and I are always together, we are both mezz'alas. There will be competition, but this has nothing to do with anything. The boys are wonderful," he concluded.