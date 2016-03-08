AC Milan, Leao forced to pay compensation to Sporting Lisbon: the situation
19 March at 14:00AC Milan forward Rafael Leao will have to pay his old club, Sporting Lisbon, over €16 million in compensation, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 20-year-old Portuguese forward, who is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2024, owes Sporting €16.5 million in compensation, after he unilaterally freed himself from his contract with the club in the summer of 2018. The reason he did this was because of the aggression suffered by the team by some fans who broke into the team's sports center. Leao then moved to French side Lille, before joining the Rossoneri in the summer of 2019.
Sporting immediately challenged the validity of the contract termination, the report continues. The Portuguese club claim that the player didn’t have valid reasons to terminate his contract. There had been an initial claim for financial compensation which was deemed inadmissible and the appeal was also dismissed, but now the Court of Arbitration for Sport has overturned everything, forcing Leao to pay the compensation.
