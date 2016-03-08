AC Milan, Leonardo pushed for Veretout: how the deal changed
26 May at 14:30
Leonardo and Milan are far away and it seems that the partnership could soon end, as the choice of the Brazilian director is only lacking proper confirmation. In the meantime, background stories on started negotiations have emerged.
In fact, there were not only negotiations with South American players, but also for a midfielder in the league: Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout. A player that knows the league, and wouldn't be too expensive. Milan and Leonardo had made their moves, but now the deal has changed.
In fact, Leonardo pushed for Veretout, and the player had given Milan his consent. However, then the differences within the management slowed down the negotiations. Therefore, Napoli were able to enter the race, now taking the lead in the race. An agreement between both parties is already ready (five-year contract), with Milan set to miss out on the Frenchman.
For more news, visit our homepage.
In fact, there were not only negotiations with South American players, but also for a midfielder in the league: Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout. A player that knows the league, and wouldn't be too expensive. Milan and Leonardo had made their moves, but now the deal has changed.
In fact, Leonardo pushed for Veretout, and the player had given Milan his consent. However, then the differences within the management slowed down the negotiations. Therefore, Napoli were able to enter the race, now taking the lead in the race. An agreement between both parties is already ready (five-year contract), with Milan set to miss out on the Frenchman.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments