AC Milan looking to reach an agreement regarding salary cuts: the situation
24 April at 14:45AC Milan have started to make concrete steps in the organisation of the players salaries cut, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Rossoneri executives Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara have started looking for a solution for the cut that is agreeable with all parties as soon as possible. The duo will meet next Monday with the player’s agents to agree upon a percentage cut that will be in effect from now until the end of the season. The months of March and April have already been settled comfortably.
A decision will take place soon, the report continues, and will not only affect the players. CEO Ivan Gazidis, as well as the members of the board of directors, and likely the managers in the sporting side of the team are also willing to take the same pay cut, in order to create a sense of solidarity. The aim of the agreement is to help the other employees of the club who have been hit hardest by the crisis.
Apollo Heyes
