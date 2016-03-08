AC Milan mania: 60 thousand fans expected for Sassuolo, a record income in the derby?
24 February at 11:30The good form of AC Milan has made the fans rediscover their enthusiasm which makes them continually fill the San Siro with high numbers. Almost 48 thousand people were present on Friday during the match against Empoli and against Sassuolo even more is expected.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, if the ticket rates will continue at this rate, on Saturday there will be 60 thousand spectators at the San Siro to cheer for Gattuso's team. This figure would be the second highest of the season after Milan-Juventus.
But this is not all. On March 17th, Milan will play the derby against Inter and it is widely expected that a record income will be registered for ticket sales for the Derby della Madonnina.
The previous record of the season was, once again, the match against Juventus, which brought over 5 million euros to the Rossoneri coffers. Thus, Gennaro Gattuso's men can definitely count on the support of the fans in their race for the Champions League.
Go to comments