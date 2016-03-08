AC Milan midfielder could go to China to fund move for Inter target
27 January at 12:55Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly willing to let veteran midfielder Riccardo Montolivo leave the club for China and could fund a move for Yannick Carrasco by using him as a make-weight.
The 34-year-old Montolivo joined Milan from Fiorentina in 2012 and has been an important part of the club's midfield before Rino Gattuso's arrival at the club. He is yet to make an appearance this season.
Corriere dello Sport state that two Chinese clubs are willing to act as an escape route for Montolivo from Milan. The Italian has been training away from the main team for a while now.
The Chinese clubs are willing to double his wages and Montolivo is looking to consider these options because they will reignite his career and will offer a bigger financial package.
Milan will also want to sell the player in an attempt to bring Carrasco to the San Siro, with Inter Milan also vying for his signature. Adding a player in the deal could help Milan overtake their rivals in the chase.
