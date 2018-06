AC Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura is reportedly a transfer target for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.Bonaventura is considered to be one of Milan's most important players under the tutelage of Rino Gattuso. The 28-year-old appeared in 33 Serie A games last season, scoring eight times and assisting thrice.QS report that Borussia Dortmund have the Italian on their radar and they could make a summer move for the midfielder.Dortmund's excellent relations with Bonaventura's agent- Mino Raiola, could help them make the move a success. The player is close to being offered a new contract by AC Milan. Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)