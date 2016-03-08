Giacomo Bonaventura new contract situation: the latest
06 June at 09:10Alessio Romagnoli putting pen to paper on a new contract isn't where AC Milan intend to stop, with a host of players also in the reckoning for extending their deals. This includes Giacomo Bonaventura.
Mino Raiola currently happens to be Bonaventura's agent and the Italian's deal at the San Siro runs out in the summer of 2020.
It is said that the relations between Raiola and the rossoneri aren't too good, but the player intends to stay at the club and wants to sign a new deal too. Talks about a new deal started long back and Rino Gattuso sees Bonaventura as an important of his side for next season.
Bonaventura has previously drawn links with Juventus.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
