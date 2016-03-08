AC Milan, Milik is an idea as Napoli set a price: the full details
31 March at 15:15AC Milan are considering signing Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik in the upcoming summer transfer window in order to bolster the club’s attack, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri are looking for a new striker in order to drive the club to victory. After the sale of Polish forward Krzysztof Piątek to Hertha Berlin and the expected retirement of Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Rossoneri understand that a new forward is needed. One of the names being considered is Milik.
Milik comes with two problems, however, the report continues. The first is that the player has a long history of serious injuries, which have caused him to miss more games through injury (61) than goals scored for the club (46). The second issue is that Napoli want at least €35 million for his signature, a high fee considering the current Coronavirus situation.
There are no ongoing negotiations, the report highlights, but Milik likes the Rossoneri and they could make an offer for him at the end of the season. Milan could even consider exchanging either Franck Kessie or Hakan Calhanoglu to the Partenopei in exchange, two players appreciated by Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments