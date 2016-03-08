AC Milan, Mirabelli: 'Aubameyang a big regret'
08 April at 17:20Former AC Milan director of football Massimiliano Mirabelli has revealed that not signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the biggest regret he has of his time at AC Milan. "It's a pity that our project didn't continue, it only lasted 15 months. I wanted to have more time and more transfer windows available. It's hard when you only have two windows".
AUBAMEYANG - "We were in close contact with the player but eventually, we didn't manage to sign him. He is one of my favorite strikers and it's a pity that we couldn't end negotiations, it's one of my regrets".
Aubameyang was playing for Borussia Dortmund when Mirabelli tried to take him to AC Milan. The product of the club's academy joined Arsenal in January 2018 for € 65 million. AC Milan signed Gonzalo Higuain on loan last summer but the Argentinean left the club after only six months making a move to Chelsea. Krzysztof Piątek arrived at the San Siro in January to replace the unhappy Argentinean star who has refused to rule out a return to Juventus.
