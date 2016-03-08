Higuain throws Chelsea future in doubt: ‘I don’t know what will happen’
08 April at 14:35Chelsea star Gonzalo Higuain has spoken about his future with Sky Sports UK: “I don’t know my future, it depends on what the club will do. I arrived here with the idea of staying at the club. Chelsea are a big club and London is a great city, I live well in here. I want to stay here but it’s up to Chelsea”.
TARGETS – “I want to close this campaign in the best way possible and I want to stay next year too. When there are good results everything become easier, like in every other job in the world. Let’s hope to qualify for the Champions League”.
Higuain joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus this past January. The Blues can make the Argentinean star’s move permanent for € 36 million or extend the player’s loan for one more season for € 18 million. Higuain spent the first six months of the season on loan at AC Milan.
