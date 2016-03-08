Higuain throws Chelsea future in doubt: ‘I don’t know what will happen’

Higuain deluso Chelsea
08 April at 14:35
Chelsea star Gonzalo Higuain has spoken about his future with Sky Sports UK: “I don’t know my future, it depends on what the club will do. I arrived here with the idea of staying at the club. Chelsea are a big club and London is a great city, I live well in here. I want to stay here but it’s up to Chelsea”.

TARGETS – “I want to close this campaign in the best way possible and I want to stay next year too. When there are good results everything become easier, like in every other job in the world. Let’s hope to qualify for the Champions League”.

Higuain joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus this past January. The Blues can make the Argentinean star’s move permanent for € 36 million or extend the player’s loan for one more season for € 18 million. Higuain spent the first six months of the season on loan at AC Milan.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.