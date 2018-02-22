AC Milan, Mirabelli makes huge transfer claim and announces Bacca return
21 May at 20:20AC Milan director of football Massimiliano Mirabelli talked to Milan Tv on Monday evening: “It’s strange to see AC Milan celebrate for a sixth placement but it was a vital target for us. We had clear ideas about what we had to do and we did it. AC Milan have the younget team in Italy. We’ve built the basis of AC Milan, now we need to improve. Our aim is to sign the right players in the right positions and play for higher targets.”
“AC Milan need to sign one midfielder, one attacking winger and one great centre forward. We need to improve the quality of the team. Conti will be our first signing, we think we’ve created a good basis.”
Mirabelli also confirmed that Carlos Bacca will make return at the club in the summer. In March, Calciomercato.com exclusively reported that the Colombian striker could have returned to the San Siro.
“Cutrone is not going to leave, the 4-3-3 system could change. Bacca will return and we think we’ll sell two strikers to sign an important centre forward.”
