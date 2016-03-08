AC Milan: new confrontation between Gattuso, Bakayoko, Leonardo and Maldini
07 May at 15:35These are not easy days at all for Tiemoue Bakayoko. The Frenchman was late for a training session last week and for this reason Gattuso sent the whole team to a ritiro, a decision that made nobody happy in the team.
Last night Bakayoko was urged to warm up to replace Lucas Biglia in the first half of AC Milan-Bologna but the Chelsea loanee reportedly took too long to get ready to get on the pitch and José Mauri entered the pitch in his place.
Bakayoko didn't take Gattuso's decision very well and he repeatedly told him to f....off in front of his team-mates.
According to Ansa, Bakayoko and Gattuso had a confrontation before today's training session in Milanello. Leonardo and Paolo Maldini were also attending the meeting.
Bakayoko has had a good season at AC Milan but these recent issues with his behavior will probably see the player return to Chelsea at the end of his loan spell. AC Milan, in fact, are not willing to sign the player on a permanent deal at the end of the season.
