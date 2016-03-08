AC Milan news: already tension between Gazidis and Maldini

18 January at 09:55
In his short time at AC Milan, new CEO Ivan Gazidis has already begun to make wide scale changes to the direction that the club is going. He has had many discussions with Leonardo, the Sporting Director, in which he has encouraged him to abandon the signings of older, more experienced players, such as Ibrahimovic and Fabregas, and has instead gone in search of younger talents to help move the club forwards.  Now, as reported in Corriere dello Sport the former Arsenal CEO has been involved in disagreements with Paolo Maldini, over one of Gazidis’ former players at Arsenal.
 
Gazidis has been invovled in heated discussions with both Maldini and Leonardo, over the clubs transfer policy. Both former captain Maldini, and the Brazilian coach believe that the Rossoneri need to sign experienced players, who can add extra quality to the first team squad, and when they were approached by the agent of Mesut Ozil, felt like he could benefit the team. However Gazidis, who had made Ozil the highest paid player at in the Premier League, during his time at Arsenal, blocked the move, based on what he saw as limitations in Ozil’s game. It would seem the Gazidis’ policy regarding transfers revolves firmly around youth and resale value, and any player not meeting those criteria will not be considered.

@EddieSwain_
 

