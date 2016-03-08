AC Milan news: Cordoba meets Leonardo; the details of Zapata's renewal

Cristian Zapata has certainly surprised the AC Milan fans this season, as he's been one of the best Rossoneri centre-backs thus far. Therefore, after getting praised by Gattuso, the management is also considering awarding him with a new contract.

"If It weren't for his age, a defender with his characteristics would today be worth €40M - €50M on the transfer market," Gattuso stated a few days ago.

Today, the Colombian's agent Ivan Cordoba met Leonardo at Casa Milan . The former Inter defender discussed the possibility of extending his client's contract on the basis of a two-year deal, worth €1.7m per season.

The details of the deal are yet to be defined, but one thing is certain: Zapata has not only convinced Gattuso, but more importantly the Milan management.