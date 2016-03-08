AC Milan: no meeting between Gattuso and Kessié

gattuso, milan, sguardo, concentrato, teso, 2018/19
28 March at 17:40
AC Milan midfield star Franck Kessié didn't meet Gennaro Gattuso at Milanello today. The Ivorian star returned to Milanello today and was fined € 40.000 by the club following his brawl with Lucas Biglia after the Milan derby ten days ago (READ the details HERE). 

According to Sky Sport, there was no meeting between Kessié and Gattuso today. Not a good sign for the Ivorian who could be dropped for Saturday's clash against Sampdoria.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.