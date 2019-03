AC Milan: no meeting between Gattuso and Kessié

AC Milan midfield star Franck Kessié didn't meet Gennaro Gattuso at Milanello today. The Ivorian star returned to Milanello today and was fined € 40.000 by the club following his brawl with Lucas Biglia after the Milan derby ten days ago ( READ the details HERE ).According to Sky Sport, there was no meeting between Kessié and Gattuso today. Not a good sign for the Ivorian who could be dropped for Saturday's clash against Sampdoria.