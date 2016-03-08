AC Milan: no meeting between Gattuso and Kessié
28 March at 17:40AC Milan midfield star Franck Kessié didn't meet Gennaro Gattuso at Milanello today. The Ivorian star returned to Milanello today and was fined € 40.000 by the club following his brawl with Lucas Biglia after the Milan derby ten days ago (READ the details HERE).
According to Sky Sport, there was no meeting between Kessié and Gattuso today. Not a good sign for the Ivorian who could be dropped for Saturday's clash against Sampdoria.
