AC Milan on alert as Raiola's brother meets Insigne- the details
30 April at 21:25The brother of Lorenzo Insigne's agent Mino Raiola recently met the Italian, alerting many clubs who are interested in the winger.
Insigne's time at Napoli could be coming at an end, as reports now suggest that he has fallen out with Carlo Ancelotti after he was substituted against Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League semi-final.
Sky Italia state that Raiola's brother Enzo recently arrived in Naples to meet the player in the city and that has raised sirens at AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.
Enzo's purpose of the visit was to take stock of the situation and what the misunderstanding with Ancelotti is about currently. He also talked about the misunderstandings Insigne has had with the club's fans.
The outlet states that there could be a meeting involving Cristiano Guintoli and Raiola in the next few days to decide Insigne's future. Not just that, Hirving Lozano can also be the subject of discussion when these talks are held.
Go to comments