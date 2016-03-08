AC Milan open to Caldara departure; Atalanta dream of the return
05 January at 16:30Gian Piero Gasperini dreams of Mattia Caldara's return to Atalanta. What seemed to be just an idea a few weeks ago, is now becoming a concrete idea for the Bergamo side. In need of a replacement for Simon Kjaer and Roger Ibañez, they have identified the Milan man.
Caldara, for his part, wouldn't say no to a return to Atalanta, albeit on loan until the end of the season. The defender still has the club in his heart and also needs continuous playing time to fully recover from his serious injury. Now, there seems to be an opening for the transfer.
As has been learned by Calciomercato.com, compared to a few weeks ago, the loan hypothesis is indeed one that could take off. For Atalanta, it's time for reflection as they are carrying out some negotiations that could get hot in the next few weeks.
Milan, meanwhile, are working on bringing in Todibo from Barcelona and should the deal go through, then it would free Caldara for a loan to Atalanta. In other words, the Rossoneri certainly won't sell the player, having invested a lot of money in him.
