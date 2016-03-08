AC Milan, Paqueta could say goodbye as Fiorentina study the transfer
23 March at 14:00The Coronavirus emergency has brought a halt to life all over the world. Waiting to understand what the rest of the season will be like, Fiorentina are working on a plan for the future. There are three priorities on their agenda: the renewals of Chiesa, Vlahovic and the search for a valuable midfielder.
According to reports from La Repubblica (via Calciomercato.com), Fiorentina are studying a potential transfer of AC Milan's Lucas Paqueta. The Brazilian hasn't had much playing time this season and the Viola management are very fond of him.
In fact, they already tried to sign him during the winter mercato. The likes of Rodrigo De Paul, who is also a target of Milan, and Ruslan Malinovskyi is also on their wish list for the midfield. As for Paqueta, the Rossoneri have set a price tag of €30m.
After an impressive first six months with the club, the former Flamengo man hasn't been able to live up to the expectations this season, not managing to cement a spot in the starting eleven.
