AC Milan, Petagna idea emerges: meeting at Casa Milan
13 August at 19:30A new idea for Milan's attack. In the meeting held this afternoon at Casa Milan between agent Beppe Riso and the Rossoneri management, there was talk of Andrea Petagna.
According to Calciomercato.com's sources, Paolo Maldini expressed his appreciation for the former Milan striker. At the moment, however, he is considered to be the alternative as Correa remains plan A.
Should the negotiations with Atletico Madrid break down, then the Rossoneri could dedicate the budget they had allocated for a striker like Petagna and then another type of player.
With that said, though, SPAL consider the player unsellable as he is very important for the team. The club could change its mind in the event of a big offer, as well as if the player wants to leave. For now, it is just an idea for the San Siro side.
